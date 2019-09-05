Season opener is ASC opener for HSU Cowboys

The HSU Cowboys are getting ready for their opener on Saturday.

HSU getting things started the hard way.

They are traveling out to Alpine to take on Sul Ross State, and it’s a conference game.

It’s a little unusual to open the season against a conference opponent, but it doesn’t seem to bother the Cowboys.

Hunter Creasy said, “Oh man I’m excited, I’m super pumped. This is the real deal. We had a good scrimmage last week against another opponent which was fun. I guess we were kind of tired of hitting up on each other. Now this the real deal. I think we’re super excited. We’re gonna open up away, so that’s fine with us, but everyone’s pumped, the intensity’s good and we’re all flying around.”

Peyton Killam said. “We feel great. We’re trying to get some guys back healthy, but we couldn’t be more excited about this team, about where we’re trying to go and at the end of the day we’re just trying to go 1-0.”

HSU and Sul Ross open 2019 on Saturday in Alpine. Kick off is set for 6 p.m.