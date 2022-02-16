SEATTLE – Former McMurry University Football standout Karl Scott accepted a prominent position with another National Football League franchise on Tuesday, as he was named the defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach of the Seattle Seahawks.

Scott, a 2007 graduate of McMurry, has quickly risen up the coaching ladder and has had his name attached to multiple high-profile positions the last few seasons.

Prior to the Seahawks, Scott worked as the defensive backs coach for the Minnesota Vikings for one season – his first NFL job. Before that, he worked on Nick Saban’s staff at the University of Alabama, helping the Tide win the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Since his time in Abilene, Scott has made coaching stops at Delta State, Tusculum, Southeastern Louisiana, Louisiana Tech and Texas Tech before working at Alabama.

As a player, Scott lettered four seasons at McM from 2003-06 and co-holds the program’s single game record for interceptions. As a freshman in 2003, the Houston native had three picks against Sul Ross State.

Scott graduated from McMurry with a degree in exercise and sports studies.