Second half surge propels Blazers past War Hawks, 66-51

McMurry University Athletics

JACKSON, Miss. – McMurry Women’s Basketball had a third quarter road lead erased by a 12-0 run on Saturday, as the Belhaven Blazers defeated the War Hawks 66-51 in American Southwest Conference action at Rugg Arena. 

The War Hawks (0-8, 0-3 ASC) led by a narrow margin after the first half, taking a 14-9 lead near the end of the first quarter. Belhaven (5-2, 1-2 ASC) regained the lead in the second quarter, but Emily Holland almost single-handedly shifted it back with back-to-back layups on her own defensive rebound and steal. 

McMurry led 30-28 at the halftime buzzer, but Belhaven made it interesting with a fadeaway jumper as time expired. Official review determined that the shot was too late, keeping McMurry ahead. 

The War Hawks’ lead held through the 8:35 mark in the third quarter, but Belhaven’s Shomaria Overton recorded a steal-and-score to give the Blazers a 32-31 advantage. The score was part of a 12-0 run that shifted momentum to Belhaven the rest of the way.  

McMurry had three scorers in double-figures, led by junior Destiny Mathews with 19 points and eight rebounds. Fellow junior D’Asia White ended up with 12 points for a new career-high, emerging as the team leader in minutes this season at 27.0 per game. Today, she nearly went the distance with 39 minutes, while also recording seven rebounds and a team-high five assists. 

Holland, a freshman, also shined with a new season-high of 10 points and added a team-high four steals. Holland totaled 36 minutes in her first career start. 

McMurry will look to get over the hump next week, beginning a three-game holiday homestand on Thursday, Dec. 9 against Mary Hardin-Baylor. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. in Kimbrell Arena. 

