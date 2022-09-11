ABILENE, TEX. – Newcomer quarterback Andrew McBride (Katy, Tex.) fired a touchdown pass for a second straight game, as third-year head coach Jordan Neal ‘s McMurry University War Hawks battled Southern Athletic Association foe Millsaps College Saturday, Sept. 10.

McBride threw for better than 250 yards during his first outing on the FieldTurf of Wilford Moore Stadium. His 17-of-49 afternoon for 262 included a 13-yard scoring toss to sophomore wide receiver Reed Hughes (Abilene, Tex.). McBride did share the aerial wealth hitting eight different receivers. Junior Kristopher Martin (El Paso, Tex.) wound up the top target with three receptions for 75 yards.

McMurry kept the visiting Majors in their sights throughout the first 30 minutes, trailing only 14-10 at the break. Special teams turned the tide to the visitors, as Millsaps blocked a punt for a touchdown and converted two field goal tries to help hold off their hosts 27-13.

Senior defensive lineman Devin Nixon (Vidor, Tex.) guided the defense with 11 tackles. Sophomore linebacker Herman Lee (Prosper, Tex.) continued to impress with six tackles and a pair of sacks. Fellow Class of 2025 member Timothy Leatherman (Ingram, Tex.) made things difficult on Millsaps’ aerial attack with four pass break-ups.

Neal’s charges hope for more improvements, as they open 2022 American Southwest Conference action Saturday, Sept. 17, hosting East Texas Baptist University. Kickoff is 1 p.m.