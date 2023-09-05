The Cooper Cougars and head coach Aaron Roan ended up on the wrong side of the Showdown for the second year in a row.

The Cougars just couldn’t get anything going consistently on the offensive side of the ball, and in the second half, the Cougars defense couldn’t get off the field.

Things could have gone better, but just like most, this loss isn’t the end of the world.

Roan said, “I thought it was a good competition. I thought it was a good football game. We’d like to play better, especially offensively, but I thought it was a battle. I thought it was competitive. It’s what you think of when you think about the Crosstown game. Coach Fullen and those guys did a great job. I think they’ve got a good football team. I thought it was a good football game. We’ve got some things that we got to clean up, but I thought the competitive atmosphere was one that was just that. They’re good football players. They are a good team over there, but for the most part, defensively, we were where we were supposed to be and doing what we were supposed to be doing.”

Cooper heads back on the road for the second time this season.

The Cougars go to San Angelo to face off with former Little Southwest Conference Rival Central.

The Bobcats and Cougars kick it off at 7 p.m.