Second year of Campbell era is underway in Clyde

The Clyde Bulldogs joined most of the state of Texas by starting the football season on Monday morning. In Clyde, it’s the second year of the Scott Campbell era.

Scott Campbell said, “I think the expectations have been laid, the coaching staff’s in place, and these guys understnad what we want from them and the terminology and our system a little better in year two. We think that will pay great dividends for us moving forward.”

The Clyde Bulldogs are entering year two of the Scott Campbell era, and this time around, they’re aiming for a much more successful season. Their success this year will stem from the senior class.

Dalton Kidd said, “We know what it takes to win and what leadership’s supposed to look like, we had some seniors above us there just wasn’t a lot of them, so it’s hard to do a whole team with just four or five seniors. This year we have 18, so we have a lot of people who know how to lead, and there’s a lot of young guys that need it.”

Campbell said, “I think you’re going to see a senior led team, we have 18 seniors, they’re hungry to get back in the playoffs. I think you’re going to see a team that plays extremely hard and has a lot of fun doing so.”

The majority of the 2020 senior class has seen a lot of playing time throughout their careers at Clyde, and that experience and their leadership help this team immensely.

Jax Roam said, “I think it’s very beneficial because a lot of us have been playing since sophomore year on the varsity level, so we all what that’s like, and it’s just better for us and better for the younger guys to just teach them and they roll along right with it.”

Campbell said, “We feel like we have 18 extra coaches out here that have been in the program, they know the expectations, many of the seniors have played over the last couple of years at the varsity level, so they’re ready to pass the torch, and by doing so, just being an example for the younger kids.”

Clyde opens up the season at home against De Leon on August 30th.