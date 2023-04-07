The Hardin-Simmons Cowboys welcomed the Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders to the Key City this weekend.

Thursday’s series opener didn’t go how the Cowboy’s wanted being run-ruled 14-1.

HSU avoided the series sweep by the Cru taking game one of the doubleheader today, 4-3.

Colby Seltzer’s three-run shot to left field gave the Cowboy’s an early lead in the third inning.

The Crusader’s bats were hot in the game two series finale in the top of the ninth to push past HSU, 6-1.

UMHB wins the series, 2-1.

The Cowboys are back in action on Tuesday at home against Dallas before hitting the road to take on East Texas Baptist who is at the top of ASC standings.