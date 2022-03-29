The Texas Rangers were really active in the free agent market in the offseason, and there were able to land former Blue Jay and Oakland’s infielder Marcus Semien.

He was a big score for Texas, as they rebuild the team.

He can play either position up the middle of the infield, and Semien hit 45 homeruns for Toronto last year.

He’s been on some winners and was asked how this young Rangers team can learn to win.

Semien said, “It’s a complex question. Nothing happens overnight. My thing has always been be the best version of yourself. A lot of the guys in the clubhouse are just young. It’s early in their careers and haven’t gone through the failure, yet, personally, to learn from the mistakes. I was on some teams in Oakland where we had three years of last place and just learning from the mistakes and having it click. It just takes time.”

In 2021, Semien was an All-Star, he won a Gold Glove, and he finished third in the American League MVP race.