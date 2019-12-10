Semifinals are nice, but a trip to state is the ultimate goal

The Hamlin Pied Pipers are just one step from going to the state championship game in Class 2A Division II.

The Pipers dispatched Wellington on Friday night to punch their ticket to the semifinals.

This is the first trip to the semi’s for the Pipers since 1994.

Head coach Russell Lucas said his team is happy to get to this point, but the players have always had their eyes on a bigger prize.

Lucas said, “We always talk about winning a district championship, but these kids have talked about playing in the state championship game. We are still a week away from that, but that is a goal for all these guys. I don’t want that to be our goal, though. If go down there, I don’t want to go down there just to win it. I want to win it, if we are going to get there. We got a huge hurdle in front of us. We’re gonna focus on next week, and it it happens to be that we get to go on the following week, it’ll be a lot of fun.”

Coach Lucas mentioned a huge hurdle.

Top ranked Stratford is next for the Pipers.

The Elks beat Hamlin earlier this year, 39-6.

A berth in the state championship is on the line this time around.

Hamlin and Stratford meet in Plainview on Thursday at 6 p.m.