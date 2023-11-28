ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Abilene Christian School Panthers are just one win shy of claiming their first TAPPS six-man state championship since 2011.

It takes a team to claim a state crown, but head coach Kirk Wade says the seniors on the 2023 Panthers football team is a unique group.

They are the leaders of the team, and the seniors are the reason ACS was able to make it through so many close playoff games.

Carson Schwiedale said, “All of our games have been really, really close throughout the whole season. It’s really made us who we are. We perform when times get tough. It’s the upperclassmen leadership. It’s the team aspect of ‘I’ll play for them, and they’ll play for me.’ It’s ‘I’ve got your back. They’ve got my back.'”

Kirk Wade said, “This senior class is special. Throughout the season we just called on the seniors. You guys are the leaders of this team, and we’ve got to bow our necks, or we can pack it up and go home. Each week, we’ve bowed our necks, and we keep playing.

Abilene Christian takes on Conroe Covenant for the TAPPS Division II 6-man state title on Thursday night.

The Panthers are 12-2, and the Cougars are 12-1.

The game kicks at 7 p.m. in Waco.