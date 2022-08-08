Every high school football team in the Big Country is on the field and getting ready for the new season to get started.

Abilene High, Cooper, and Wylie started on Monday.

The Cougars are coming off a playoff season in 2021, and they are looking to go back for the 14th season in a row.

The Cougars return 20 lettermen, and head coach Aaron Roan says his team is leaning on the seniors to help his team get where they need to be.

Roan said, “Our senior group just as a whole, been real proud of them. We’ve got some experience on both sides of the football, and some returners with varsity experience. I’d say so far, I’m just pleased with the leadership as a whole. We’ve gotta work at the things that take no talent, ya know be a great teammate, great effort, have a great attitude. Those things are things we’re really looking to push.”

Cooper is in Class 5A Division II for the first time in school history.

They open the new season at home on August 25 against Keller.