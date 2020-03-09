Seven HSU Indoor Track Members Named All-Region

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Hardin-Simmons’ indoor track had seven different athletes named to the South/Southeast All-Region team.

All-Region honorees for the 2020 NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field season were announced on Monday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

Jessica Eastham was named all-region in the 200m and 400m for the Cowgirls. She is the Cowgirl record holder for the 60m, 200m, and 400m for indoor track.

Damonn Harrison led the Cowboys with all-region honors in three events. He is the Cowboy record holder in the 60m and 200m, two events that he will compete in at the NCAA Championships next weekend.

Harrison was also all-region in the Cowboy 4x400m relay team. The other all-region members of the relay team are Aaron Martinez, Malik Pratt, and Ethan Ramirez.

Parnelle Shands was named all-region in the 200m as well. He and Harrison have competed with each other for the Cowboy indoor track record in the 200m all season.

Layton Ranson was named all-region for the Cowboys in the high jump. As a freshman, Ranson already owns the Cowboy indoor track high jump record at 1.95m.

A total of 1595 athletes from 200 different institutions earned All-Region honors nationwide with 805 honors going to the men and an additional 790 to the women.

To earn All-Region honors, an athlete must be one of the top-5 individuals in their event in their respective region. In addition, each member of a region’s top-3 relay team was selected for the distinction.