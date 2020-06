Many high school athletic programs around the Big Country have decided to cease summer workouts for the time being due to coronavirus precautions.

Several schools that have confirmed via Twitter they will temporarily shut down operations for all summer camps include:

Sweetwater

Jim Ned

Colorado City

Haskell

Stamford

Hawley

Roscoe

Eula

Robert Lee

A common return date for most schools has tentatively been set for July 13th.