Sheehy still in shock over canceled senior season

ABILENE – Great things were destined for Abilene Christian senior tennis player Jonathan Sheehy entering the 2019-20 season.

A few months removed from helping the Wildcats win the Southland Conference regular-season trophy, he won the ITA Summer Circuit National Summer Championship singles and doubles titles. Then to start the fall season, he reached the semifinals of the Midland Racquet Club Collegiate Invitational and scored a signature win over Ohio State’s Kyle Seelig, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (3) at the ITA All-America Championships.

His triumph in Tulsa propelled him to a No. 77 national ranking on Nov. 13, which is the highest ever attained by a Wildcat at the DI level. He would remain among the ITA’s top 125 competitors for the first three weeks of the spring season.

This season he earned two more Southland Conference Player of the Week citations, bringing his career total to five, as part of 9-3 record at the No. 1 singles position. His second award was copped just two days before the NCAA sports world came to a screeching halt on March 12.

Sheehy this spring counted wins over opposition from Rice, Tennessee and Texas Tech, and was just about to start a Spring Break series of matches in Kansas City when he received a call from coach Juan Nunez, saying the season was canceled and that they were all headed back to Abilene.

ACUSports.com contacted Sheehy by phone Tuesday morning to take us through that eventful day, and what he has planned for the future.

Q: What was that day like after receiving the news that the season was canceled?

A: (Assistant Director of Tennis) Juan (Nunez) called me and he said, ‘Hey, it’s canceled … there’s nothing left.’ At first, I was shocked. I couldn’t believe it. I still couldn’t believe it when it hit me again two days ago. It’s just devastating.

“The drive back was … usually driving there (Kansas City) is super long, and the drive back is quick, but this time it felt like years when it’s a good six-hour drive. It’s just a lot to take in.”

Q: Where are you at right now on playing again in 2020-21?

A: “I don’t think I’m going to stay an extra year. I played four years. I’ve done my time. I don’t feel like it would be necessary. It would be fun, but I’m ready to move on.

Q: Based on your rise in the rankings, has there been talk about moving into the professional ranks this summer after graduation?

A: “I was thinking of playing over the summer a little bit. If that’s possible. It’s definitely worth a shot, there’s no reason not to … but that was the part of the cancellation (of the season) I was most disappointed about because all I wanted to do was go to the NCAAs whether with my team or as an individual. That’s all I wanted to do this year. That was my main goal, so to have that not happen … it’s horrible.”

Q: Does moving all your coursework online make things easier or harder for you?

A: “I already have two online classes (biology and geology), so I think it will be easier. It all depends on the class, I have one that may be a little more difficult. The only thing I’m worried about is group presentations. We have a couple of those, and I have no idea how that’s all going to work out.”

Q: Since you’re not coming back, what then would you say are some of your fondest memories as a Wildcat?

A: “It’s the friends I’ve made. Within a team, it’s not that your forced to spend time together, but you get to know everyone so well and it creates these lifelong friendships and memories that you simply can’t create with other people. Like sitting in a van for 14 hours on one trip and losing your minds. You get so close to those guys, and it’s tough to create that without being in a team environment.”

Q: And what have you been doing as of late to stay fit and busy?

A: “As some may know, the tennis team loves the gym (Money Recreation Center) so we’ve been in there for (honestly) twice the amount of time that we were during the season. I really haven’t touched a racket, and haven’t really felt the need to. I might get around to that sometime soon but, for now, we’re not focused on tennis at all, just the gym.

“I’m here now with the teammates who can’t go home. Joaquin (Delgado) lives in McAllen, Texas and Dimitrios (Azoidis) is from Greece. I might go home (Wednesday).”