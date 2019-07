The Texas Rangers designated Shelby Miller for assignment Monday.

The former Brownwood Lion will either be sent down to the minor leagues or released outright after he clears waivers.

Miller struggled this year coming off last year’s Tommy John surgery.

Miller appeared in 18 games with eight starts for Texas this year, and was just 1-3.

His ERA was 8.59 in 44 innings of work with a WHIP of 1.98.

The Rangers have seven days to decide what they are going to do with Miller.