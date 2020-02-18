Shelton named as Hardin-Simmons volleyball coach

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons director of athletics Dr. John Neese has named Breann Shelton as the new head coach of the HSU volleyball program.

“We are excited to bring Breann on board as our new head volleyball coach,” said Neese. “She has a proven track record of success and we think she will help build on the HSU volleyball tradition.”

Shelton has spent the last two seasons as the head coach at Abilene Christian Schools. She led ACS to the 2019 state semifinals. She also is a coach and administrator for the HALO volleyball club in Abilene and served in the same capacity for the Boise Volleyball Club.

She also has experience coaching on the collegiate level. She was an assistant coach at three Division I programs – Abilene Christian, Wyoming and Boise State.

At ACU and Wyoming, she was the recruiting coordinator and an offensive coach. At Boise State, she was an offensive coach and coached both indoor and beach volleyball.

As a player at Boise State, she was a three-time team captain and two-time team MVP. She was also a three-time all-conference selection both on the court and academically. In 2010, she had the second-best season for assists in Boise State history and finished her career fifth all-time in career assists.

She has a bachelor’s of arts in psychology from Boise State and also has a master’s of athletic leadership from BSU.

Shelton replaces HSU’s all-time winningest coach Sabrina Bingham, who resigned after the season to become the director of volleyball for the Abilene Youth Sports Association.