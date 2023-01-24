ABILENE, Texas – Head coach Breann Shelton has stepped down as the head coach of the Hardin-Simmons volleyball program.

“This was such a prayerful and bittersweet decision for me,” said Shelton. “I have two little girls that are my priority and I am looking forward to investing more time in my own family.”

“Hardin-Simmons has been such a blessing to me and my family. The program has an incredible group of young women and a lot of talent with more on the way! Big things are ahead for HSU volleyball and I can’t wait to watch it from the stands.”

Shelton finished her career at 28-33 in three seasons, but that doesn’t tell the whole story.

She took over the Cowgirl program in February of 2020 and just a few weeks into the job the world shut down with COVID-19. It led to uncertainty in recruiting and about whether there would be a season or not and eventually the fall season was abbreviated and moved to the spring with conference doubleheaders.

Her first team went 6-12, but there were obvious signs of improvement from the start of the season to the end. HSU won five of its last six matches.

The next season the Cowgirls went 8-11 but there were even more signs of turning the program back around. HSU swept perineal league contender UT-Dallas and lost in five games to Mary Hardin-Baylor and East Texas Baptist.

This past year with a lineup that featured a majority of freshmen and sophomores, the Cowgirls went 14-10 and made it back to the American Southwest Conference Tournament for the first time since 2019 and won a game in the tournament for the first time since 2017.

HSU had six players earn all-conference honors including freshman Gabby Jones on the first team. Of the six players, Hannah Langerman was the only player that wasn’t a freshman or sophomore.

“I am so grateful for everything HSU and the incredible staff have done for me and my family,” said Shelton. “Go Cowgirls!”

A search for her replacement is under way.