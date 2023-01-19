The three pointer is a bigger and bigger part of the sports and Brownwood’s Mady Pyle is taking advantage of the three point line better than any player in the Big Country.

In most levels of basketball a player or team that shoots three pointers at about 35% is good, but anything above that is considered above average or even elite.

“Ever since I started playing basketball, I’ve always been in the gym practicing my three pointers, and this year being a senior I really tried to get in the gym a lot so I can make them in the game,” said senior Mady Pyle.

The Brownwood Lady Lions senior point guard Mady Pyle does it better than most. She’s leading the team and the Big Country with a total of 77 three pointers.

“I really don’t know how she does it. She always just jacks them up there and they go in it’s crazy,” said freshman Hannah Deen.

Pyle said, “I get the ball and I’m like shoot it Mady, shoot it. And I just shoot it and hopes it goes in.”

Coach: “You know she’s a good shooter and she puts in the work for it so, I expect her to have that many or even more maybe. I think it’ll be a school record and get up to the 90’s,” said head coach Heather Hohertz.

Brownwood’s’ girls head basketball coach Hohertz says Pyle has been on varsity for the last three years.

“She leads us with her outside shooting, and she leads us by example in practice. She’s worked on her shot, and she deserves all the three pointers she makes that she’s put in this year,” said coach Hohertz.

Pyle rarely misses, but when she does freshman Hannah Deen is there for the rebounds and second chance points.

“Just be yourself and go out there and just find the ball and catch it in the air. Find it where it’s hitting off the rim so you can go get it and get the rebound,” said Deen.

“At first, I was like who’s this freshman girl coming up to play with us. As I watched her play, she makes her lay-ups in games pretty much and knows how to get rebounds. She’s just really good. I love Hannah and she brings us a lot of energy,” said Pyle.

Pyle and Deen and the rest of the Lady Lions are fighting through a very difficult district schedule. They take on No. 1 ranked Glen Rose in their next game.