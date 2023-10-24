The Cooper Cougars saved their best performance of the season for the third week of the high school football season and beat Plainview 31-14.

The Cougars entered the night without leading rusher Daniel Bray and leading receiver Zavian Alexander.

They were in a little bit of disarray. No worries, though. The offense controlled the clock and the defense played as well as they have all season.

The Cougars were on the ropes, and they righted themselves and delivered a knockout punch.

Head coach Aaron Roan said, “I am super proud of the way our staff got together and prepared. I was super proud of the way our kids implemented the plan and went out and competed really well. I can’t say enough. I’m proud of this group of guys and the resiliency they show. I believe our best football is still out there to be played.”

Cooper is headed north to Lubbock to take on Lubbock High on Thursday night.

The Cougars are 2-1 in district. The Westerners are still looking for district win number one.