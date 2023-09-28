BROWNWOOD, Texas (BCH Sports) – The unbeaten Brownwood Lions have made their last five opponents prey. No one is more impressed than head coach Sammy Burnett, but the leader of a pride always makes sure his team is held accountable.

Sammy Burnett says: “It feels great you know our kids worked extremely hard; probably the best off season we’ve had since I’ve been here. But you know, victory can make you lazy, it can make you foolish.”

What’s foolish is the way Brownwood makes opposing defenses look. But this Friday, the program puts its undefeated record on the line against an opponent Burnett and the Lions are too familiar with, Stephenvile.

As a former running back and strong safety for his alma mater, coach Burnett experienced some fond memories of success over the

Yellow jackets.

Burnett: “I’ve never lost to Stephenville, I’ve never lost to Stephenville in anything.”

However; no active player on this roster has a victory over their enemy.

Senior kicker/punter hybrid acknowledges this is his last chance to defeat Stephenville. However, his calm demeanor drives faith in his team.

Junior Martinez: “We gotta play smart, we gotta play solid, and we gotta come out fast and strong. And I think as long as we oversome adversity, you know, stay on our feet, we’ll be fine.”

Statistics also back up the optimism because the last time Brownwood started 5-0 was in 2019. Their last win against their biggest rival.

Cole Miller: “It’s gonna be a great competition. I think personally, I think we’re a better team. I mean that’s a strong statement, but we gotta get out there and we gotta compete.”

The Lions host Stephenville in Gordon Wood Stadium this Friday, September 29th, for the 82nd battle of Highway 377.