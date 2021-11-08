Sikora, Hansen named to all-tournament team

ABILENE, Texas – Seniors Meriah Sikora and Ashland Hansen represented McMurry Women’s Soccer on the American Southwest Conference Women’s Soccer All-Tournament team, announced by the league following Sunday’s final.

Sikora and Hansen helped guide McMurry to just its second ASC semifinal appearance in program history, as the War Hawks advanced past Howard Payne on penalty kicks in the quarterfinal. That game ended in a scoreless draw, setting up McMurry to win 4-1 in PKs. Eventual champion Hardin-Simmons eliminated the War Hawks in the semis.

Both Sikora and Hansen were two of the standout defensive stars against HPU. Sikora played all 200 minutes in the ASC tournament, recording three shots with two shots on goal. Hansen also played every minute and posted three shots, while also making one of the four penalty kicks in the HPU win.

For the season, Sikora finishes with starts in all 19 games and a team-high seven assists. She ranks second on the team in points with 15 and tied for second in goals with four. Sikora has led the team in minutes both in 2019 and 2021, logging 1,563 this season.

Hansen ends with 18 starts, four goals, three assists and 11 points to rank fourth in scoring. She also ranks second on the team in minutes with 1,473 and had both of McMurry’s penalty kick goals in the regular season.