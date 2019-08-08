Silver Star Nation: Backups take the stage in preseason opener

The Dallas Cowboys going through their final workout here in Oxnard before traveling north to face the San Francisco 49ers. They’ll do that on Saturday night. And two names you need to remember they are quarterbacks Mike White and Cooper Rush and they are battling for the Cowboys backup quarterback spot. So, Mike White just how excited are you about this deal?

Mike White said, “Very excited. You know you get to throw actual touchdowns that are worth actual points against someone that’s not your team and they can’t scheme up you and that’ll be nice and it’ll just be fun to be out in a game atmosphere with people in a stadium and an NFL game and I can’t I’m pretty sure all of us are real real excited.”

Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore said, “It’ll be fun for those guys. You know a lot of us have been in those backup QB situations where this is your Super Bowl in a way these four preseason games just after you go out there and play and play life live games and it’s going to be really exciting.”

Cooper Rush said, “Yeah. So, it’s our season you know as the twos and threes you’re out there competing try to make the team. So, you really look forward to playing against someone else other than yourself. So, I’m in a game environment is always fun. It’s a really good opportunity it’s a chance to get out and play and it’s real. You know the coaches get away from this thing. You go out there as a group and hopefully simply execute and when you’ve finished game what will dictate to Cooper Rush that he had a good game?”

Completions and some touchdowns. Simple simple okay. That quarterback thing sounds so simple for a bunch of completions in a couple of touchdowns mixed in. Or Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is fond of saying bore me with completions.