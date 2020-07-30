Silver Star Nation: Biadasz adjusting NFL life in the age of Covid-19

The Cowboys rookies are already in the star with the veterans to report over the weekend and thought it was interesting the initial impression new Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy made on fourth round draft choice center Tyler Biadasz it is during the first meeting with the rookies.

Cowboys rookie Tyler Biadasz said, “He was very specific on how to be really responsible and how to stay safe in the environment we’re in and always wearing a mask at every time you can. Again, like I said before, it’s been really a concrete message that, you know, safety first. And when we get off the field, put your mask back on and social distance and we’re definitely facing more than just football. We’re facing COVID-19, which, you know, the whole world is doing. But it makes a little bit more difficult. But we’re doing our part on the field and off the field.”

That includes when day is done in the former Wisconsin Center who will compete for the starting job with the Cowboys retreats to his room at the team hotel.

Biadasz added, “I mean, I would say for myself, once we get done with walkers and we’re done for the day, I’ll stay here and get some recovery and get dinner. And then I’ll walk over to the hotel and I’m doing my part as best as possible. So, I stay in my room and that’s about it. You know, we’re really practicing art and doing our part for the show. So, this is purposes. We’re not taking this lightly. You know, we need to do this for our team and the whole league.”

The Cowboys hit the field for the first time on Monday for strength and conditioning. The first day of practice is August 12th.