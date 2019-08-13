Silver Star Nation: Cowboys are putting final touches on training camp in Oxnard

The Dallas Cowboys training camp rounding out quite nicely in Oxnard, California. The Cowboys all set to take off to Honolulu, Hawaii to take on the Rams on Saturday. Robert Quinn addresses his injury that suffered in practice, and we caught up with Antoine Woods and Michael Gallup.

Robert Quinn said, “This is just life. This is nothing, you know. I’ve been through a lot worse than a messed up hand and a couple of games. This is just life. You deal with them. You deal with adversity, and it makes you weaker or stronger. It just depends on how the person deals with it.”

Antwaun Woods said, “I’m pretty sure we are going for a business trip, so we are going to focus on the Rams, focus on the game. It’s gonna be nice to get some island vibes.

Reporter says, “You guys getting a lot of love out here in Oxnard?”

Woods added, “That’s just the way Cowboy Nation is. No matter where we are at, no matter where we go, we always get a lot of love from the Cowboys fans. Whether it’s in Oxnard or Texas, it’s all ways the same love from Cowboys fans.”

Speaking of love, the Cowboys offense is hoping they can light up the scoreboard all season long.

Michael Gallup said, “I think we can be the best to do it. We’ve got to make sure we get everybody here and get them on the field and get to work. We’ve got a lot of explosive players, so if we put them in the right spots and do what we are supposed to do, we should be pretty good.”

What are you going to do in Hawaii?

Gallup said, “Definitely try the pineapple. If you go to Hawaii, you have to try pineapple.”

The Cowboys will wrap up their final practice tomorrow in Oxnard, California before heading out to Hawaii on Thursday before playing the Rams on Saturday.