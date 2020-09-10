Silver Star Nation: Cowboys chomping at the bit to start season

The NFL season snuck up on a lot of people because of the lack of preseason games this summer.

It starts on Thursday with the Houston Texans visiting the Kansas City Chiefs on KRBC.

The Dallas Cowboys start their season on Sunday in another game you can see on KRBC.

If the season is catching us by surprise, is there any chance it’s catching the players by surprise?

Mickey Spagnola doesn ‘t think so.

Spagnola said, “I think they are very aware of what’s coming next and that the season’s about ready to start. Those guys have been chomping at the bit this whole offseason to get back in here and start practicing. Obviously, they didn’t get in for the offseason, didn’t get in for strength and conditioning, no OTA’s, no minicamps, no preseason, so yeah, I think they understand what’s getting ready to happen. For them, it’s not a minute too soon.”

The Cowboys visit the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

That game kicks at 7:20pm on KRBC.