Silver Star Nation: Cowboys expect to get “player that checks all of the boxes” with 10th pick

The Dallas Cowboys, unfortunately, earmed the 10th pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft and now have the responsibilty to select a future Pro Bowl type player. Possibly taking the first defensive player off the board in this draft.

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said, “It’s gut wrenching. It’s painful to earn the top ten pick, but once you get there, it’s enjoyable to think that we are going to get to pick the type of player that we are going to get to pick. We’ve done a great job, as Mike mentioned. Will has leading his scouts, and coaches, and Jerry and I in terms of getting us all the information that we can possibly take in. What you do expect from that tenth pick is you hope you get a little big of all of the above, elite football character and great skill. As you go in the draft, mid-first round, late first round, top of the second, they don’t necessarilly check all of the boxes, so that get’s difficult. We’re certainly looking to get the type of football player there at the tenth pick that checks all of the boxes.”

If the Cowboys happen to take the first defensive player off the board at number ten, it would be the latest a defensive player is taken in the first round since 1957 when the Chicago Cardinals selected linebacker Jerry Tubbs out of Oklahoma, who ended up playing for the Dallas Cowboys and became an assistant coach for Tom Landry for 22 seasons.