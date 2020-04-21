Silver Star Nation: Cowboys focused on 2020 NFL draft

The Dallas Cowboys and the rest of the league are getting ready for this week’s draft

Silver Star Nation’s Mickey Spagnola says this year’s draft is going to be a lot more like and an ‘old school’ draft because there’s not going to be a crowd and no cheering.

Spagnola said, “You’re exactly right when you mentioned old-school. It reminds of the story Gil Brandt told me when the Cowboys took part in their first draft for the 1961 season. They had 12 or 13 teams in a hotel ballroom in Philadelphia, and that was it. There was crowd, and they sat there with the commissioner at the podium, and they made their picks. It’s kind of going back to that, but it’ll be a little bit more refined. I would imagine everyone in the NFL is thanking God for the internet and wifi.”

So what are the Cowboys going to do in this year’s draft? What are their biggest needs, overall?

Spagnola said, “I think they have so many needs. I’ve been joking now for a week now. That dart board behind me. If there were positions instead of numbers, and you threw a dart, probably whatever you hit you probably need with the exception of quarterback and maybe running back, but you really only have two bonifided running backs on this team with Zeke and Tony Pollard. I’m glad you asked about all three days because everybody concentrates on the first round. They’ve got seven picks, and they really need to do a good job because I think these picks will determine how well they’ve done in the offseason. They filled in some holes in free agency but not really anything you can sink your teeth into. I think you really need to hit in the draft. They’ve go to make these picks count.”

Like Mickey said most folks are focused on the first round. That leads to the question, who are they going to take with their first pick?

Spagnola said, “What we have to remember is they are at the mercy of the other sixteen teams that pick before them. I think, if they had their druthers and everything worked out, if their was a pass rushing defensive end that could play on the right side opposite of Demarcus Lawrence, they would love to do that. If you look at the top defensive ends, Chase Young from Ohio State is going to be gone. They’ve got no shot at that. Kaylen Chassion, the defensive end from LSU, would certainly get their interest if he were sitting there. If it’s not a defensive end, they need depth at corner.”

Not draft related, the Dak Prescott situation is on the minds of Cowboys fans.

Dallas franchised him, and they offered him a new deal.

Is he going to be there when training camp starts?

Spagnola said, “He’s going to be the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys this year one way or the other. Either he gets signed to a long term deal, or he’s gonna play for the franchise tag. The franchise tag is not going to be determined until later on after free agency is over, but it’s going to be somewhere between $28-$31 million, but there is no signing bonus. If he want’s the signing bonus, he needs to sign for a long-term deal. He’s gonna get $20 or $30 million up front. If comes down to, what does he want? Is he trying to leverage this thing to the point he’s not going to sign his franchise tag until he absolutely has to, or will they continue negotiating? The deadline to do a long-term deal is July 15. I think the Cowboys will be patient because they know he’s going to be their quarterback. Now it’s up to him when he wants his money. Do you want it today, or do you want to wait and get paid 1/17th of your base salary week by week? If I was the finacial advisor, I’d take the money up front.”

The first round of the NFL draft is on Thursday night. The draft continues through Saturday afternoon.