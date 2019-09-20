Silver Star Nation: Cowboys must overcome injuries

When dealing with injuries the Dallas Cowboys have this next man up philosophy. Well for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins it will need to be next. Men up as a rash of injuries have hit the Cowboys and they’ll have five starters if you include punt returner Tavon Austin missing this game.

So, the Cowboys will be without wide receiver Michael Gallup. He’s probably going to be out at least another week. They’ll be out without defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford didn’t practice all week and there’s no telling when he might be back.

Also, safety in Xavier Woods is out with an ankle sprain. He got better as the week went on but not good enough to get into this game. Also, Antoine Woods their starting nose tackle will be out.

So, the good news is that Robert Quinn is off his two-game suspension and he’ll be making his Cowboys debut against the Dolphins on Sunday that will help out on the defensive line along with Trysten Hill the Cowboys second round draft choice who was an active those first two games. He’ll be ready to go on Sunday against the Dolphins