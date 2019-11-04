Silver Star Nation: Cowboys prep to take on Giants in New Jersey

Hi there, Silver Star Nation Mickey Spagnola here in Jersey City on the banks of the Hudson with Manhattan in the background, Cowboy is getting ready to play the New York Football Giants tonight in the Meadowlands and the Cowboys need to keep up.

Since the Cowboys beat the Eagles in their last game after going into the BYE. The Eagles have won two games. They’re now five and four. The Cowboys go into this game with a 4 in 3 record. The Cowboys need to win this game to get to five and three and remain in first place in the NFC East.

And if you looked at what else was going on in the NFC this past weekend, the couple of teams backed up to the Cowboys. Now in the AFC, only two teams have better records in the win column than the Cowboys. And in the NFC, four teams have a better record in the Cowboys, but two of those are only one game better in the loss column than the Cowboys right now.

So, winning tonight in the Meadowlands is ultimately important for the Cowboys. Again, Cameron Fleming’s going to miss this game. He’s out. Brandon Knight will be the backup swing tackle and Leighton Vander Esch will still be a game time decision if he can’t go look for Sean Lee to take his place.