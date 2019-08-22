Silver Star Nation: Cowboys react to passing of Luke Laufenberg

The Coleman Bluecats have had a tough stretch since 2016, their last winning season. In 2017, they went 3-8, and in 2018, they went 2-9. The players and coaches are confident that that stretch is over and can have a successful 2019 campaign.

Gage Sikes said, "Last year our problem was we had a bunch of freshmen and underclassmen who had to get pulled up and they didn't have much experience with the varsity game, so it was like a whole new level for them, and then this year they have some experience under their belt and they played some really good teams and against Albany, we really picked up from where we were last year."