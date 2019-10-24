Silver Star Nation: Cowboys showed confidence against Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys are not playing this week, but there is still plenty to talk about after they retook first place in the NFC East on Sunday night.

The victory snapped their three-game losing streak. They dominated the Eagles in the process.

All of that is good stuff, if you are a player, coach or a fan of the team. However, Silver Star Nation’s Mickey Spagnola says there is more to it than that.

Mickey Spagnola said, “I understand the tangible benefits of the victory. You get to 4-3. You’re in first place in the NFC East. You beat the Eagles. I think from a confidence stand point they proved to themselves, ‘Look this is how good we can be, if we don’t shoot ourselves in the foot. We are a pretty darn good team. It’ll do as much, if not more, for their confidence than anything else.”

The Cowboys don’t play a game this week. They continue the season on Monday night, October 28th against the New York Giants.