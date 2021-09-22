Silver Star Nation: Cowboys victory over Chargers shows importance of depth

One of the things Mike McCarthy stressed before even the start of the season is that it takes depth on your roster to survive an NFL season, he pointed out back when he won the Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers. They went through seventy-seven players that season.

Well, the Cowboys found out, with five starters missing in the game on Sunday against the Chargers, that they ended up winning 20-to-17. They were going to have to dip into their depth on their roster and they survived.

If you look at it, Terrence Steele started at right tackle and played awfully well for a second-year player. We know what Micah Parsons did, stepping in at defensive end, providing a rush that the Cowboys sorely needed against Justin Herbert. Then there was Jayron Kearse, the Cowboys safety, who played multiple different positions on the defense and ended up grinding out one of the best players and received a game ball.

And let’s not forget what Tony Pollard did at running back the one two punch between Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, producing the majority of the one hundred- and ninety-eight-yards rush rushing. So sometimes it takes a village to be able to win a game.

Dallas hosts the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night football in Week 3 at 7:25 p.m.