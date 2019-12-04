Silver Star Nation: Dallas is Mediocre but can improve

The Dallas Cowboys continue the season on Thursday night in Chicago against the Bears.

Right now, the Cowboys are 6-6, and they’ve lost six of their last nine games.

A lot of people say they are better than that.

Bill Parcells, on the other hand, said, ‘You are what your record says you are.”

So, we asked Silver Star Nation’s Mickey Spagnola if the Cowboys are mediocre.

Spagnola said, “Well, they are at this point. When you are 6-6 that’s the definition of mediocre, being very average. Do they have the potential to be better? I still think they do, but they got to get going. I understand what Bill is saying, and they certainly don’t have anything to brag about, and no one is happen in that locker room because I don’t think anyone thought they would be where they are at the start of the season.”

The kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m.