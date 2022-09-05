Welcome to another season with the Silver Star Nation.

We’re keeping an eye on the Dallas Cowboys and those Cowboys were back to work on Labor Day.

While most people were off, but the Cowboys were working, preparing for Sunday’s season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and they begain the day early getting 18-year veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters signe to a one-year deal, but they’re placing him on the practice squad for now.

Peters is from Queen City, Texas, and a Arkansas ex.

Peters will need a couple of weeks to ramp up, since the last time he practiced was the final week of the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears, but the nine-time Pro Bowler says he’ll do whatever the Cowboys ask him to do.

Jason Peters said, “It don’t matter, whatever they ask me. If Smith get in and start rolling, and they want to keep him, you know, I’ll just help him, you know, help him along. I ain’t no guy is going to feel some kind of way, if I don’t get in and start. If they ask me to start, I’m a get in and go to work.”

So, Peters starts off giving the Cowboys some insurance on the offensive line, but rookie Tyler Smith is still scheduled to start at left tackle and already saw Peters, not only Smith, but the Cowboys other starting tackle Terrence Steele, some tips during practice.

Dallas takes on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at 7:20 in Arlington on KRBC.