Andy Dalton has been a day one starter since he entered the NFL in 2011 as a second-round draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dalton now comes to the Cowboys as a day one backup, but he is home. He grew up in Texas, played his college ball at T.C. U. and has maintained a residence in the Dallas area. So, despite not being the starter here, Dalton clicked his heels together three times and said there’s no place like home.

Andy Dalton said, “I had several opportunities out there. And when looking at it, I think this was the best spot for me this year, you know, to sign a one year deal here in Dallas, to be a part of a good organization, a team that is very talented and be around a great coach and to be able to stay at home. I think that all those factors kind of played into it. And now I’m excited, but I’m excited to be here and excited that I get to stay here in Dallas, especially during a time like this with all the whole Kobe situation.”

It’s now interesting little nugget type at T.C. You, Dalton played against the man who’ll be calling the plays for the Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore.

Now, they split their two games when Moore was the quarterback at Boise State. But Dalton conceded Moore won the bigger game, winning the 2010 Fiesta Bowl.