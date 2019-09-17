Silver Star Nation: Gallup; Woods out 2-4 weeks

Just when you think everything is perfect. The Cowboys starting the season off at 2-0. They’ve scored 66 points in two games in this 2019 season. The quarterback has a 142.9 quarterback rating, and he’s completing 82% of his passes, but on Monday at The Star, the Cowboys discovered that two of their starters probably won’t be available for the next couple of weeks.

Michael Gallup, their leading receiver, discovered through an MRI he has a torn lateral meniscus and is scheduled for surgery on Tuesday.

It will determined how long he’ll need to recover after that. Normally, that could be anywhere between two and four weeks.

Antoine Woods sprained an MCL in his knee. Those sprains normally take two to four weeks to recover.

The Cowboys will find out just how much depth they have on this roster because they have to replace the production of both Gallup and Woods.

Remember, Gallup is the second leading receiver in yards in the National Football League.