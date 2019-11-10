Silver Star Nation: Keys to the Game

Time for our Silver Star Nation, Keys to the Cowboys game Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings.

The first key is serve and protect. That means protect Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Remember, he was sacked fifty-six times last year, but so far, halfway through the season, he’s only been tapped sacked 10 times. Now comes the big test. Minnesota comes into this game with twenty-eight sacks. So, beware.

The second key is no cooking. And that means Dalvin Cook, the Minnesota Vikings running back. They can’t let him get going when the Cowboys defense is has problem in these last few losses, even going back to last year. They got gashed in the running game. That can’t happen. Do not let him get cooking.

And the third key is ready, set, time to go. The Cowboys are getting off to slow starts all season long, and especially in the three games they’ve lost. They’ve got to get going right from the start in that first quarter and not fall behind a good team like the Minnesota Vikings.

And those are our keys for Sunday Mickey Spagnola here at the Star.