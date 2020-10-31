Silver Star Nation: Keys to the Game against Philadelphia

Time for our Silver Star Nation, keys to the Cowboys game Sunday night at Philadelphia.

The first key is step right up. I get it. Rookie Ben DiNucci is making his first NFL start against the Eagles on Sunday night. But the guy’s going to need some help. He’s going to need help from his offensive line. And it sure helps that Zack Martin will return for this game. And left tackle Cam Erving will be making his second start. It’ll also help if the defense steps up, too. How about a takeaway, maybe something short in the field for the rookie quarterback?

The second key is get Wentz. Not only have the Eagles turn the ball over 13 times, Carson Wentz. The Eagles starting quarterback has been sacked twenty-eight times. The Cowboys need to get pressure on Wentz, so he doesn’t make the difference.

And the third key is something special. How about another big return in the special in the special teams game? How about maybe take away the shorten the field? You know, the Cowboys have only have one interception this entire season and that came in the season opener and they haven’t had recovered fumble in the last three games. So maybe a takeaway to help out the young quarterback.