Silver Star Nation: Lee takes advantage of opportunity

There certainly were a lot of big plays by big time players in the Cowboys 37 18 victory over the Giants on Monday night. Guys like Dak, Zeke, Cooper, Jarwin, Xavier Woods, Lawrence, Bennett, but the Cowboys had to be ecstatic of how veteran linebacker Sean Lee stepped into his old starting position at week side linebacker in the game.

Jason Garrett said, “Here’s a special guy, though, and he’s such a team-oriented guy. He wants this team to be great and again, has embraced any role to help our team be great. And he’s been a big-time player in this league for a long time, a great player. And for him to be able to step back and accept a different role and embrace it as well as he has, it’s a real tribute to the kind of guy he is and the kind of leader he is on our team. But then be ready for the opportunity, go back and play more and take advantage of it.”

Lee, in his first start of the season at week side linebacker ended up tying for the team lead with 12 tackles. Nine of those were solo tackles, made a big impact in the game. Also had a pass defense and a tackle for loss. That was the old Sean Lee we are used to seeing.