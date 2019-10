ROCHESTER, Minn. – Hardin-Simmons senior running back Jaquan Hemphill has been named one of the 30 finalists for the 2019 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award as selected by The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), in association with The Associated Press (AP) and the Fiesta Bowl Organization.

Ten times during the 2019 college football season, three inspiring student-athletes from all levels of college football, who have overcome injury, illness or other challenges, will be recognized as Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Nominees by a panel of writers, editors and sports information directors from CoSIDA, AP and Touchdown Illustrated. Ashton Antwine of Northeastern State University, Jamieson Craske of Stetson University and Jaquan Hemphill of Hardin-Simmons are this week’s nominees.