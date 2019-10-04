Silver Star Nation: Mickey says loss not that big of a deal

The Dallas Cowboys are trying to back on track after losing for the first time this season on Sunday night.

It was a frustrating and disappointing loss because the Saints didn’t score a touchdown, Drew Brees didn’t play.

We asked Silver Star Nation’s Mickey Spagnola if that one loss was that big of a deal.

He said, “I don’t think it was that big of a deal, it was a winnable game, so maybe it makes it a bigger deal in everyone’s mind. You go on the road and you lose by two points when a future NFL Hall of Fame quarterback is not playing against you, so you would have liked to win that one, but I don’t think it’s the end of the world to lose one like that. I think you learn from it and know you gotta play better no matter who you’re playing against.”

The Cowboys and the Packers meet on Sunday in Arlington.

That game gets started at 3:25 p.m.