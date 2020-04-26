Silver Star Nation: Mickey Spagnola recaps 2020 draft for Cowboys

They call this a virtual 2020 NFL Draft. Does this mean the Dallas Cowboys had virtual success. Not to me, this was real success just accomplished in a different manner.

While the Cowboys decision makers were separated by mandatory distancing, with Jerry Jones looking like he was on his yacht, they all came together to knock this 60th NFL Cowboys draft right out of the park. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb certainly was a home run.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs was a great find with the 51st pick. Defensive Tackle Neville Gallimore was like unearthing a treasure. On the third day, I’ll be darned if the Cowboys didn’t get aggressive and in my opinion addressed the biggest need they had, that was drafting the Wisconsin Center Tyler Biadasz, that was a big move for the Cowboys.

So in the Cowboys opinion, they snagged the best receiver in the draft, they got two corners, they had two defensive lineman, and at last they got a quarterback in James Madison’s Ben DiNucci, got him in the 7th round, it was something the Cowboys were looking for maybe as a free agent but they didn’t want to get in a bidding war so they decided to go ahead and draft him.

On paper, this was success. They were patient and they followed their board. Now, we have to see if these guys can play as well as they look on paper.