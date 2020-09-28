Silver Star Nation: Mickey Spagnola recaps Cowboys loss to Seattle

After the Cowboys, thirty-eight thirty-one loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at CenturyLink Stadium, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said after the game. We are not a clean football team.

Well, let’s count the ways. The Cowboys fumbled a kickoff that was recovered at the one-yard line that eventually led to a safety. That’s two points. The Cowboys missed and kicking an extra point. That’s one point. The Cowboys had an extra kick blocked, extra point, kick blocked. That’s another point. So, there’s four points right there. They’ve had blown coverages. Seattle picking on Cowboys rookie corner Trayvon Diggs.

They also ended up scoring two touchdowns after a Dak Prescott interception and a sack fumble where he lost the ball. Want me to go on? You know, it’s great that the Cowboys were able to once again recover from a 15-point deficit. It was great that Dak became only the second quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least four hundred and fifty yards in consecutive games.

But this time, when the Cowboys were mounting their comeback bid for a victory, the defense could not stop the Seattle Seahawks, allowing them to come back down the stretch and score the winning touchdown. But let’s remember those four points they gave away. The game ended 38. Thirty-one.

Had it been and not needlessly thirty-four. Thirty-one, the Cowboys might have been able to kick a tying field goal there at the end when Dak threw a desperation pass into the end zone that was intercepted in the final seconds. And that’s how the Cowboys will wake up Monday morning with a one in two record