Silver Star Nation: Mickey Spagnola recaps Washington matchup

Washington twenty-five. The Cowboys three, and now it might be time to face the cold, hard truth. See, for so long over those first six weeks of the season when the Cowboys were two and four, we talked about the problems holding on to the football, the turnovers. We talked about the fact that they couldn’t protect their quarterback. We talked about the defense inability to stop the run. We talked about the new coaches and new systems.

But you know what? After this game, unable to even score a touchdown and only produce one hundred and forty-two yards of offense and allow the last place team in the NFL to pile up twenty-five points in more than 400 yards. The hard truth is this Dallas Cowboys team just is not good enough. And that was no more evident than at FedEx Field on Sunday afternoon. And then, worst of all, not only are the Cowboys without Dak Prescott for the rest of the season now, they’ve lost backup quarterback Andy Dalton to a concussion.

And who knows if he’ll be ready to go again on Sunday when they have to play Philadelphia, the Cowboys, two and five, they’re only a half game out of first place. But it’s still not looking good with the talent they have, the injuries they have. And this offensive line