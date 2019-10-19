Silver Star Nation: Mickey’s keys to the game

Time for those Silver Star Nation Keys to the Cowboys game Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The first key is to get healthy. On the official injury report going into the game, the Cowboys have eight players listed as questionable. Probably won’t know their status until Sunday evening. Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett said he’s hopeful for every single one of those players and they would include offensive lineman Tyron Smith, the La’el Collins and Zach Martin, along with two of their top three wide receivers, Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb, along with their starting Pro Bowl corner, Byron Jones, Anthony Brown is already out.

The second key is to run Zeke. The Eagles are ranked number two against the run but last year the Cowboys ran all over the Eagles in those two wins, Zeke combining for 47 carries, 264 yards. You would take that.

The third key is you’ve got to score touchdowns. The Cowboys in these last two games have been lacking in the red zone, scoring touchdowns on four of their last nine possessions and two of their last four in goal-to-goal situations. You’ve got to be better than that.

For the Silver Star Nation, I’m Mickey Spagnola.