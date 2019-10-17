Silver Star Nation: No need to panic

The Dallas Cowboys are riding a 3-game losing streak as they head into their NFC East showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

It’s been a rough 21 days, but Silver Star Nation’s Mickey Spagnola says there is no reason for the fans or the team to panic.

Spagnola said, “Well, the team is still 3-3. They lost two of these three games they’ve lost in a row by two points. It’s not like they’ve been playing so bad they didn’t have a chance to win those games. They did have a chance to win. This, still, is a very talented team. It’s got to get healthy. The defense has to play better. The offense is moving the ball. They’ve just got to make better plays inside the 20-yard line.”

The Cowboys and the Eagles meet for the first time this season on Sunday night on KRBC at 7:20 p.m.

Dallas leads the overall rivalry with 68 wins in 120 games.

