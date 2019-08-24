Silver Star Nation preview the Cowboys-Texans preseason matchup

It’s the third preseason game of the year the dress rehearsal for both the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans where we will see the stars for an extended period of time for really the first time, all preseason. Now while it’s important for some of these younger players to get these reps in training camp and the preseason, it’s equally important for guys like Jason Witten, and Sean Lee, who spent most or all of last year away from the football field.

Jason Witten/ Missed all of last year (retired): “I certainly felt like every opportunity to get more practice reps, you know, for me personally I’ve always liked those reps, you know, the only way you can play a game like situation is be in a game. It’s great to go against somebody else, and for all of us no matter how many years you have in this league. There’s nothing like game experience.”

Sean Lee / Missed 9 games due to injury last year — “I think it just it’s good to get live reps. Particularly as a linebacker, tackling live is something that we don’t do and so being able to Get that get that under your belt, that live full rep at full speed always helps.”

The Governor’s Cup preseason edition gets kicked off at 6pm on Saturday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. At the star in Frisco for Cowboys training camp. I’m Matt Roberts