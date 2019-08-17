Silver Star Nation previews Cowboys-Rams matchup

Tobin McDuff said, “It’s gameday, the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams kicking off tonight here at Aloha Stadium, a stadium that opened in 1975 and has seen some Dallas Cowboys greats over the years playing in the Pro Bowl: Tony Dorsett, Emmitt Smith, and Bob Lilly just to name a few.

This game is expected to be the biggest money-maker in the history of the stadium.

The previous biggest money-maker came in November when Bruno Mars returned home and sold out three straight concerts here at Aloha Stadium.

Gametime tonight, the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams, preseason game number two.