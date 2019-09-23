Silver Star Nation: Robert Quinn makes impact in return to field

<< By no means was the Cowboys defense perfect in their 31 6 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

But you know what, at the end, they were awfully darn good.

They only gave up a season low. Two hundred and eighty-three yards no touchdowns and just six points and boy did they get a boost from defensive end Robert Quinn remember the Cowboys were playing without three defensive starters, but Quinn really stepped up after suffering that broken hand in training camp and serving his two-game suspension.

Jason Garrett said, “I thought he did an excellent job in the game. He played a lot of snaps over 40 and the game played well against the run was around the quarterback. The whole game was chasing the ball down from sideline to sideline thought he was really active, and I thought he did a really good job and I thought his spirit was contagious throughout our team. I think everybody felt in a really positive way.”

Quinn ended up playing forty-five plays more than most expected. He also had one sack one tackle for a lost three tackles total and one quarterback hit just what the doctor ordered for the Dallas Cowboys.