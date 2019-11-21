Silver Star Nation: Spagnola say the Dak debate is over

The Dallas Cowboys are back in first place in the NFC East, and the play of Dak Prescott is the primary reason.

People have debated Prescott’s worth to the Cowboys since he came into the NFL in 2016.

Mickey Spagnola says this season should end those debates.

Spagnola said, “He’s thrown for the most yards in this league at this point after the Cowboys have played ten games. He’s tied for second in touchdown passes. He leads the league in yards per attempt. In the last two games, He’s thrown for a combined 841 yards. That’s more yards in consecutive games than any Cowboys quarterback in history. I think it’s time for everybody to accept the fact that Dak Prescott is a pretty elite quarterback in the National Football League.”

The Cowboys and Prescott get a real test on Sunday.

They go on the road to take on the Patriots at 3:25 p.m.